'True hero': President, PM, leaders laud Indian pilot for foiling co-pilot's bid to crash plane

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers on Thursday praised the Indian pilot who thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight, saying his valour saved hundreds of lives and averted a "great tragedy".
Modi said Machchhar is "a HERO" and that he thwarted a 9/11 type tragedy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country takes immense pride in his extraordinary courage, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he salutes the pilot, the crew, and all who showed extraordinary courage and presence of mind under attack.
The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
President Murmu said the country is proud of Machchhar and his heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched everyone.
"Even after being seriously injured in a moment of grave peril, he remained determined to protect the lives of others. His bravery and quick response helped prevent a major tragedy and saved many precious lives. I salute his indomitable spirit. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," she said in a post on 'X'.
Hailing the courage of the pilot, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said India is proud of the extraordinary hero.
"India is proud of this extraordinary hero. Despite being seriously injured, his determination and decisive action mid-air helped avert a catastrophic tragedy and protect the lives of those on board," Radhakrishnan said in a post on 'X'.
The prime minister said that in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Machchhar showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.
"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," Modi said in a post on X.
Later, while addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the prime minister also said that the pilot of the flydubai flight showed great patience, acumen and bravery.
"And like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride," he said.
Modi also spoke to the wife and parents of Machchhar and applauded his bravery that saved hundreds of lives.
Defence Minister Singh said the nation stands with Machchhar and takes immense pride in his extraordinary courage.
"Putting his own life on the line, he upheld the highest traditions of duty and service, helping protect the lives of everyone on board. His courage, composure and sense of duty will remain an enduring source of inspiration for the nation. Wishing him a speedy and complete recovery," he said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Machchhar's extraordinary courage and remarkable presence of mind, even in the face of grave danger, saved hundreds of lives yesterday and averted a major tragedy.
"Join the countless voices from across the world in saluting his valour and praying for his speedy recovery," he said.
BJP President Nitin Nabin said Machchhar had shown the world what "true courage" looks like and pointed out that his actions helped save hundreds of lives.
"Stabbed and gravely wounded, he answered the call of duty, placing the safety of others above his own to help stop a deadly attack in mid-air," Nabin said.
Congress President Kharge said, "I salute Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, the crew, and all who showed extraordinary courage and presence of mind under attack, helping save precious lives".
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hailed the exceptional courage of the Indian pilot. "His actions went beyond the call of duty, helping protect 170+ lives," RSS national media and communication head Sunil Ambekar said in a post on X.
"He is a real HERO and the entire country is proud of him for his bravery and timely action. Wishing him speedy and total recovery," he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that despite being ghastly injured, the presence of mind and courage showed by the pilot during the flight was exemplary.
"Salute! Super proud of our Mumbai's son Captain Smit Machchhar, a true HERO - who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner," he said.
Fadnavis also said that Machchhar is an inspiration, and Maharashtra and India are proud of him.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the courage and sense of duty shown by Machchhar in the face of grave danger is deeply commendable.
"Despite being seriously injured during the in-flight crisis, Captain Machchhar remained resolute and played a crucial role in helping protect the lives of those on board.
"His courage, presence of mind and commitment to duty will always be remembered. Praying to Prabhu Shri Ram for his speedy recovery, strength and good health. Jai Hind," he said.
In videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.
In his statement, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.
According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.
"I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster," he said.
The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.
(With inputs from PTI)