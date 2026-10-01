'True hero': President, PM, leaders laud Indian pilot for foiling co-pilot's bid to crash plane

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers on Thursday praised the Indian pilot who thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight, saying his valour saved hundreds of lives and averted a "great tragedy".

Modi said Machchhar is "a HERO" and that he thwarted a 9/11 type tragedy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country takes immense pride in his extraordinary courage, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he salutes the pilot, the crew, and all who showed extraordinary courage and presence of mind under attack.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

President Murmu said the country is proud of Machchhar and his heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched everyone.

"Even after being seriously injured in a moment of grave peril, he remained determined to protect the lives of others. His bravery and quick response helped prevent a major tragedy and saved many precious lives. I salute his indomitable spirit. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," she said in a post on 'X'.

Hailing the courage of the pilot, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said India is proud of the extraordinary hero.

"India is proud of this extraordinary hero. Despite being seriously injured, his determination and decisive action mid-air helped avert a catastrophic tragedy and protect the lives of those on board," Radhakrishnan said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said that in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Machchhar showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," Modi said in a post on X.