Captain Smit's bravery fills every Indian's heart with pride: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery in foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight bound for Israel, saying his actions have made the country proud.

Addressing an event marking the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Modi said Machchhar displayed exceptional patience, acumen and courage in averting the alleged attack.

"Like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) said today, this Indian thwarted a 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride," Modi said.

"The whole world is feeling proud of him," he added, urging people to pray for Machchhar's long life and good health.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before being diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

(With inputs from PTI)