Flydubai flight makes emergency landing in Saudi as Indian captain thwarts co-pilot's knife attack

A Flydubai flight carrying Israeli passengers made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after one pilot allegedly stabbed the other and attempted to crash the aircraft, Israeli officials said.

The captain of Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was reported by Israeli media to be an Indian national, while the co-pilot who allegedly carried out the attack was reported to be Omani.

The Indian captain reportedly fought with the co-pilot, who was suspected of trying to bring down the plane. Both pilots were injured in the altercation and taken to hospital after the aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in north-western Saudi Arabia, airport authorities said.

Flydubai has not given details about what happened inside the cockpit or identified the pilots. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, according to Ynet.

The aircraft issued emergency signals and plunged thousands of feet before diverting to Saudi Arabia, prompting Israel to scramble fighter jets amid fears that it had been hijacked.

Flydubai said the aircraft had "experienced an incident while en route" and landed safely in Tabuk. It said all passengers were safe and accounted for, and that it was working with the relevant authorities.