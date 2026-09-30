'Like a rollercoaster': Passengers describe harrowing Flydubai flight that escaped crash

RIYADH: As flight FZ 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv approached the Jordanian border on Wednesday, passengers knew in an instant that something was wrong when the plane began plummeting from the sky in a rapid dive.

It was like "we were having very big turbulence, but there was no turbulence", passenger Almog Italie told AFP, describing the sensation of losing thousands of feet of altitude in seconds as similar to riding a "rollercoaster".

According to data from the Flightradar website, the aircraft suddenly dropped from nearly 34,000 feet at 0521 GMT to less than 17,000 feet a minute later. But there was no "hysteria" among passengers, Italie noted, even as fighting erupted near the cockpit for control over the aircraft.

"The other passengers from the front took over control," he told AFP via video call from Saudi Arabia's Tabuk, where the plane landed safely following what passengers described as a violent attempt by one pilot to kill the other.

Still, Italie said, "people kept calm".