PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's family, hails injured pilot as 'hero'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery that helped save hundreds of lives.

During the telephonic conversation, Modi told Machchhar's family that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance to the injured pilot, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, government sources said.

The prime minister praised Machchhar's courage and expressed his wishes for his speedy recovery.

Earlier, Modi hailed the pilot as a "hero", saying his courage and resolve helped avert a major tragedy despite him being seriously injured.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others," Modi said in a post on X.

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," he said, adding that India was proud of the pilot.