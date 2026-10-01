PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's family, hails injured pilot as 'hero'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery that helped save hundreds of lives.
During the telephonic conversation, Modi told Machchhar's family that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance to the injured pilot, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, government sources said.
The prime minister praised Machchhar's courage and expressed his wishes for his speedy recovery.
Earlier, Modi hailed the pilot as a "hero", saying his courage and resolve helped avert a major tragedy despite him being seriously injured.
"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others," Modi said in a post on X.
"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," he said, adding that India was proud of the pilot.
The flydubai flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
According to Israeli officials, Machchhar was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to interfere with the aircraft's controls. Passengers and crew members intervened and helped overpower the co-pilot, allowing the aircraft to be brought under control.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed Machchhar as a "true hero", saying the pilot had fought back despite being stabbed and seriously injured.
"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu said Machchhar's actions helped save the lives of all 174 people aboard the aircraft, including Israeli citizens and other nationals.
"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," he said, wishing him a speedy and full recovery.
The Israeli prime minister also praised the passengers and crew members who intervened during the incident, saying they demonstrated "extraordinary resourcefulness and courage".
The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport, and all passengers and crew were taken out of danger.
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also praised Machchhar and said people in Israel were praying for his recovery.
The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged attack by the co-pilot and the sequence of events inside the cockpit, are under investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)