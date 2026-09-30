Indian captain hailed as 'true hero' for fighting off co-pilot who tried to crash Flydubai flight

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar of a Dubai-Tel Aviv Flydubai flight fought off his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

Hailing Machchhar as a "true hero", Netanyahu said that "despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster."

"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero," the prime minister said.

"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," he said.

Netanyahu earlier said one of the pilots stabbed the other and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft with passengers on board.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said the people of Israel were praying for Machchhar, the Indian pilot who fought off his co-pilot's mid-air attack. "In a moment of terror, he showed extraordinary courage. Today, our hearts are with him and his family," he said in a post on X.

Videos circulated on social media showed the pilot drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

In his earlier statement, Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and together overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft. "I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster,” he said.