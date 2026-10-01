Fighter jets called, fortunately didn't have to act: Israeli envoy on FlyDubai incident

NEW DELHI: Israeli envoy in India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday said fighter jets were called into the air in response to emergency signals from the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai plane that survived an alleged crash attempt by a co-pilot, but they didn't have to act as the aircraft safely landed.

Interacting with PTI Videos here, he also praised the Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and said that despite being attacked, thanks to his "resourcefulness, courage and resolve", he was able to open the door of the cockpit and ask for assistance.

Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Israel, and his act has drawn wide appreciation from multiple quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Israeli Ambassador to India said there were three Israeli passengers onboard who jumped to the door, first subdued the attacker, then took preliminary control of the plane, and also called for a doctor to take care of the injured captain.

"In addition to that, there were two additional pilots on the flight... that few seconds after the Israelis entered the cabin... were able to take control of the flight and actually get it to fly safely and land in Saudi Arabia," Azar said.

"So, we had here people, first of all, the Indian captain who has been really admired in Israel, both by the Prime Minister, the President, the head of the Parliament and the entire Israeli people for what he did. He saved so many lives," the envoy said.

And, thanks to the assistance of the Israelis and the crew members and the pilots, "we had a situation that from almost a secure crash of the plane, we had a secure landing and the saving of nearly 180 people," he added.