Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in stable condition after FlyDubai cockpit stabbing

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured while fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday. The plane was carrying 174 people.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, in a social media post, said that the pilot is "admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention".

The mission said that while a full update on his health was awaited, he was "reported to be in stable condition".

The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are closely monitoring Machchhar's health and are in touch with his family, it said.

"We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being," the mission said.

Passengers on the flight reached Israel safely on Wednesday after the copilot's attempt to crash the aircraft was foiled.

The co-pilot, who was identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, stabbed Machchhar and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.