UAE probes possible 'terror' link in attack on flight to Israel

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday it was probing a possible "terrorist" link to an apparent attack by a pilot on board a flight to Israel that saw passengers reroute the plane to stop it from crashing.

The dramatic events on Wednesday ended with passengers being given a hero's welcome by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back home in Israel as they arrived from Saudi Arabia, where the plane made an emergency landing hours earlier.

Netanyahu credited the flydubai pilot, Indian national Smit Machchhar, as well as passengers with averting catastrophe, after a co-pilot allegedly stabbed him and tried to crash the plane.

Passengers described rushing the cockpit after the plane suddenly plummeted, losing around 17,000 feet of altitude in the span of a minute, according to the Flightradar24 website.

The UAE's chief prosecutor said an investigation had been launched into the incident, including the possibility of "terrorist activity or intent".

Israeli officials have called the incident "an attempted terrorist attack", though in an interview with CBS News, Netanyahu did not rule out the possibility that mental health was to blame.