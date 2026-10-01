Over 4,000 drug trade suspects arrested since April 2026: J&K DGP

SRINAGAR: Over 4,000 people involved in drug trades have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir since the launch of the ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ in April, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said on Thursday.

J&K has 288 attached properties worth more than Rs 138 crore, said the DGP.

“Since the launch of Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan in April, police have registered 3,257 cases under the NDPS Act,” Prabhat said while addressing participants of the ‘Run for Unity’ in Srinagar.

On April 11, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 100-day Nasha Mukht J&K campaign to eradicate drug abuse from the union territory.

The DGP said 170 convictions were also secured. He said 144 people had been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act), the highest number recorded by any state or UT in the country.

On action against the financial assets of those involved in the narcotics trade, Prabhat said J&K has emerged as the top performer in the country in terms of property attachments.

The DGP said more than Rs 80 lakh in cash has also been seized during the anti-drug drive.

On counter-militancy operations, Prabhat said police and security agencies were foiling the “nefarious designs of the enemy” through almost daily operations. He described September as a “month of joy for us and a month of many operational achievements”.