Over 4,000 drug trade suspects arrested since April 2026: J&K DGP

SRINAGAR: Over 4,000 people involved in drug trades have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir since the launch of the ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ in April, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said on Thursday.
J&K has 288 attached properties worth more than Rs 138 crore, said the DGP.
“Since the launch of Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan in April, police have registered 3,257 cases under the NDPS Act,” Prabhat said while addressing participants of the ‘Run for Unity’ in Srinagar.
On April 11, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 100-day Nasha Mukht J&K campaign to eradicate drug abuse from the union territory.
The DGP said 170 convictions were also secured. He said 144 people had been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act), the highest number recorded by any state or UT in the country.
On action against the financial assets of those involved in the narcotics trade, Prabhat said J&K has emerged as the top performer in the country in terms of property attachments.
The DGP said more than Rs 80 lakh in cash has also been seized during the anti-drug drive.
On counter-militancy operations, Prabhat said police and security agencies were foiling the “nefarious designs of the enemy” through almost daily operations. He described September as a “month of joy for us and a month of many operational achievements”.
Two top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)militants, including Asif Fauji alias Hashim Moosa and his associate Yasir, were killed in gunfights with security forces in the forest area of Yousmarg in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Moosa was killed on Tuesday evening, while Yasir was killed in a gunfight on September 4.
With Moosa’s killing, the group of four LeT militants led by him, which was involved in the Pahalgam attack and attacks on security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir region, has been wiped out.
Referring to the increased participation of youth in the annual marathon, Prabhat said it reflected their commitment to peace and a better future.
“It indicates that our children, our young generation, our youth, their commitment is for peace and a happy future. And the nefarious plans of our ill-fated neighbours are failing day by day. This is a very powerful message,” he said.
According to the DGP, the youth of Kashmir and residents of J&K are investing in peace over violence and progress over destruction.
“The most important thing is that J&K has risen from darkness to light,” Prabhat said, adding that J&K Police had taken innovative initiatives, especially for youth, under civic action programmes to engage young people and positively channelise their energy.