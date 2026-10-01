Passports to 31 Afghan nationals, cops on backfoot

PATNA: Bihar police have sounded an alert following intelligence inputs that 31 Afghan nationals recently managed to obtain Indian passports using their addresses in Bihar. Surprisingly, the majority of the passports have been issued at different addresses in Patna.

The matter came to light after the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs alerted the Bihar government recently, sending a list of 31 Afghan nationals who managed to obtain passports by furnishing their addresses in Bihar’s capital.

Out of 31 passports issued from the regional passport office in Patna, one passport has been issued at the address in Darbhanga district. Senior police officers at the state police headquarters admitted that investigations have been launched following MEA’s directives.

The officials, however, refused to share details on the plea that it was related to national security. “We cannot share such sensitive information with the media. We are working on it and will share relevant information, if required,” a senior IPS officer posted at police headquarters said on Wednesday.