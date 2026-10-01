PM Modi calls for bringing youth into civil services driven by public service, not office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts must be made to bring into public services young people motivated by a desire to serve citizens rather than seek public office.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Modi said recruitment examinations should assess not only a candidate's knowledge but also the reasons that motivate them to join the civil services.

“We must bring such youth into public services who are attracted not by public office, but by public service,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of citizen-centric governance, Modi said the government's guiding principle was that “citizen is God”, adding that serving citizens must remain the highest priority.

He said public servants should always remember two touchstones — “nation first” and “citizen first”.

Modi also released a commemorative coin, a stamp and a book titled 100 Landmark Judgements: Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India.

Thursday's programme marked the culmination of year-long celebrations that began on October 1, 2025, to commemorate 100 years since the establishment of the UPSC in 1926.

(With inputs from PTI)