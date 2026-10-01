Punjab govt transfers over Rs 1,262 crore to 36 lakh women under 'Satkar Yojana'

CHANDIGARH: With four months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday released the second instalment of his government’s ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’, transferring Rs 1,262.54 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 36 lakh women.

Addressing a function at Goindwal Sahib, Mann said his government was putting people’s tax money directly into schemes benefiting them. He asserted that as long as his government remained in power, the...scheme messages would continue to reach women’s mobile phones.

Mann said earlier, Rs 2,562.33 crore had been distributed as Satkar Rashi among 73.99 lakh women. With the latest disbursement, a total of Rs 3,824.87 crore has been transferred directly into women’s bank accounts.

Calling the scheme a “social revolution”, Mann said it would enhance the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of women and provide a pathway towards financial freedom. He said around 97 per cent of women in Punjab would be eligible to benefit from the scheme.

Mann said the scheme was the first of its kind in the country under which all eligible women were being provided the Satkar Rashi. The government’s target, he said, was to extend the benefits of the scheme to one crore women.

“There are no conditions under this scheme. If three women in one household are eligible, all three are entitled to receive the Satkar Rashi,” he said.