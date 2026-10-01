Punjab govt transfers over Rs 1,262 crore to 36 lakh women under 'Satkar Yojana'

CHANDIGARH: With four months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday released the second instalment of his government’s ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’, transferring Rs 1,262.54 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 36 lakh women.
Addressing a function at Goindwal Sahib, Mann said his government was putting people’s tax money directly into schemes benefiting them. He asserted that as long as his government remained in power, the...scheme messages would continue to reach women’s mobile phones.
Mann said earlier, Rs 2,562.33 crore had been distributed as Satkar Rashi among 73.99 lakh women. With the latest disbursement, a total of Rs 3,824.87 crore has been transferred directly into women’s bank accounts.
Calling the scheme a “social revolution”, Mann said it would enhance the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of women and provide a pathway towards financial freedom. He said around 97 per cent of women in Punjab would be eligible to benefit from the scheme.
Mann said the scheme was the first of its kind in the country under which all eligible women were being provided the Satkar Rashi. The government’s target, he said, was to extend the benefits of the scheme to one crore women.
“There are no conditions under this scheme. If three women in one household are eligible, all three are entitled to receive the Satkar Rashi,” he said.
Mann said 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis had made a significant contribution towards registering women under the scheme and that more than Rs 51 crore had already been distributed to them as incentives. Anganwadi workers involved in facilitating registrations would also receive incentives totalling Rs 25 crore, he said.
Hitting out at his opponents, Mann said the AAP had given ordinary families an opportunity by producing leaders among them.
The CM said politics in Punjab had earlier been dominated by the Badal, Captain and Majithia families. “Those who used to claim that they would rule Punjab for 25 years do not even have 25 leaders left with them today,” he said, adding that Sukhbir Singh Badal and others were out on bail, while Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, whose father had served time in jail along with Badal, was now with the AAP.
Mann also pointed out that Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s son is with the Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet), while Chandumajra’s son is outside the party fold. He alleged that the Akalis misused religion and are now facing the repercussions of their actions.
Referring to the Congress, Mann said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had been removed as party president and that a new president would now be appointed.
“A new president will be appointed, but even he will not be able to unite the Congress leaders. After the new president comes, the fight among them will further intensify,” he said.
Mann also said the Congress had fewer karyakartas but more leaders aspiring to become chief minister. "Not for the well-being of the people but for satisfying their lust for power," he said.