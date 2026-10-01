Punjab Police arrest five in LPU campus violence case; name 20 people in FIR

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested five people, including two outsiders and a student, in connection with alleged arson, robbery and attempted murder during the recent violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Phagwara.

About 20 people have been named in an FIR, police sources said.

A social media influencer known for poetry and rap, who is also an LPU student from Jammu and Kashmir, has also been named in the case. Police are conducting raids to arrest him, sources said.

The arrested people include a pizza delivery executive Gagandeep Singh of Friends Colony and Kamal of Tibbi, both residents of Phagwara and described by police as outsiders, and James Dhaiya, a BTech Computer Science and Engineering student at LPU from Shiv Colony, Gali No 2, in Sonipat, Haryana.

Mohammad Farhat, a first-year BBA student at LPU from Jammu and Kashmir, has also been named in the case.

The arrests were made in connection with FIR No 163, registered at Satnampura police station in Kapurthala district. The five were produced before a local court in Phagwara, which remanded them in police custody for three days.

"The police has produced these alleged accused in the local Phagwara court and taken their three days remand. Now these youth will be questioned and thus one will come to know how they planned and executed it and what was the motive behind it. While Mohd Farhat belonging to Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir has been nominated in the case, the police teams are raiding various places to arrest him," said an officer privy to the investigations of this case.

Sources said about 20 people have been named in FIR, including Farhat, whose videos reportedly circulated on social media during the incidents. Police said the investigation was underway to determine the role of each person named in the case.

Fellow students had allegedly accused Farhat of playing a role in escalating the protests and of being present when the Directorate of Student Welfare (DSW) office and trophy area were allegedly vandalised. The allegations surfaced in a video posted on social media by another student.

Speaking in Delhi, LPU founder, Chancellor and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal alleged that outsiders exploited student unrest and called for a detailed probe into the violence, vandalism and theft at the university.