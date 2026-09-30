LPU protest: 'Big conspiracy' behind campus vandalism, claims chancellor Ashok Mittal

Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder-chancellor and BJP MP Ashok Mittal on Wednesday said there was a "big conspiracy" behind the violence and vandalism on the university campus in Phagwara.

It was Mittal's first reaction since protests erupted at the university over the alleged rape of a female student on campus.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, "Absolutely, there is some conspiracy behind it." He was speaking to reporters at a rally in Jalandhar addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the culmination of the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'.

"I have less concern for LPU. I have concerns for my Punjab, which is a border state," Mittal said when asked about the extent of damage to campus property.

"Why did it happen in the border state, and who did it? I have a concern for national security -- who was behind it and who let it happen," said Mittal, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mittal claimed that the rape allegation was made to defame Punjab and LPU. "There is no victim. No victim has been found yet," he asserted.

The BJP MP said students, whom he called "sincere and committed", were provoked to join the protest. "We will examine all points on our own and where need arises, will take help of governments so the right thing comes to the fore," he said.

Mittal also criticised the incident in which a protester climbed onto a decommissioned MiG-23UM aircraft installed on the campus, while others climbed onto a military tank. "They climbed atop a MiG-23 and a tank. They insulted the country and brave soldiers," he said.