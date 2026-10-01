Supreme Court orders impounding of vehicles with unpaid e-challans until fines are cleared

The Supreme Court has directed authorities across the country to take strict action against vehicles with unpaid e-challans, including seizure and freezing of vehicle-related services until outstanding traffic fines are cleared.

In its September 28 order in the road-safety case ‘S. Rajasekaran vs Union of India’, the Supreme Court directed states and union territories to ensure recovery of unpaid e-challans, warning that vehicles could be seized and their RC, Pollution Under Control (PUC) and fitness certificates, as well as resale and ownership transfer, blocked until the fines are cleared.

“It is not just sufficient to keep issuing e-challans to the person who is alleged to have violated the provisions of the Act,” the court said.

"We are informed by the amicus as well as the applicant that the States/UTs have to recover Rs 49,194.05 crore approximately towards the e-challans issued over a period of time. We are also informed that so far an amount of Rs 26,175.05 crore has been recovered," the SC added.

"...The authorities need to work at the ground level having regard to the ground realities," said the court.

The bench directed authorities to bar renewal or issuance of duplicate registration certificates and not entertain requests to update the owner's address until the dues are cleared. Fitness certificates must also be withheld, while the vehicle must be blacklisted on the Parivahan portal, preventing its sale and ownership transfer.