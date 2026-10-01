Uttarakhand's Gangotri National Park shuts trekking routes after heavy rain, snowfall

DEHRADUN: The Gangotri National Park has suspended trekking and entry until further orders after a week of heavy rain and snowfall damaged trails across the high-altitude region of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, officials said. The closure has disrupted plans for visitors and trekking operators at the start of one of their busiest periods.
Several routes have been damaged, while accumulated snow has made some stretches hazardous. Park authorities have closed all major trails and begun inspecting and repairing the affected sections.
“Heavy rain and snowfall have affected several trekking routes within the park, including Gangotri–Gaumukh–Tapovan and Kedartal,” Deputy Director, Gangotri National Park, Mayank Garg told TNIE. “Trails have been damaged at several places, and snow has made some stretches difficult to cross. We have stopped entry because the safety of tourists and trekkers must come first," he said.
Garg said repair work was underway and that, if the weather improves, the administration would try to make most routes safe within two to three days. A decision on reopening will be taken after assessing the trail conditions and safety arrangements.
“The final decision will be taken only after we review the condition of the routes and the safety arrangements, keeping in mind the weather in the high Himalayas,” the deputy director said.
The suspension has worried businesses dependent on the trekking season. Manoj Rawat, secretary of the Uttarkashi Trekking Association, said large numbers of visitors travel to the area in late September and October, and many had already booked treks.
“Agencies and companies have made arrangements in advance for rations, tents, porters and other essentials,” Rawat said. The closure, he added, had left operators uncertain about those bookings and preparations.
Rawat urged the administration to assess each route separately instead of keeping all trails closed. Routes found to be safe and relatively easy, he said, should be opened with appropriate safeguards. This, he added, would reduce inconvenience for tourists while limiting losses for local businesses.
Park officials, however, said conditions can change rapidly in the high Himalayas. Trekking will resume only after the weather settles and the trails are confirmed to be safe.
For now, visitors planning to trek inside the park will have to wait while teams inspect damaged sections and carry out repairs. The reopening of the routes in the coming days will depend on the weather and the findings of these inspections.