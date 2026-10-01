Uttarakhand's Gangotri National Park shuts trekking routes after heavy rain, snowfall

DEHRADUN: The Gangotri National Park has suspended trekking and entry until further orders after a week of heavy rain and snowfall damaged trails across the high-altitude region of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, officials said. The closure has disrupted plans for visitors and trekking operators at the start of one of their busiest periods.

Several routes have been damaged, while accumulated snow has made some stretches hazardous. Park authorities have closed all major trails and begun inspecting and repairing the affected sections.

“Heavy rain and snowfall have affected several trekking routes within the park, including Gangotri–Gaumukh–Tapovan and Kedartal,” Deputy Director, Gangotri National Park, Mayank Garg told TNIE. “Trails have been damaged at several places, and snow has made some stretches difficult to cross. We have stopped entry because the safety of tourists and trekkers must come first," he said.

Garg said repair work was underway and that, if the weather improves, the administration would try to make most routes safe within two to three days. A decision on reopening will be taken after assessing the trail conditions and safety arrangements.