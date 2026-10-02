AAIB urges DGCA to ensure trainee pilots practise critical exercises before flying solo

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ensure trainee pilots at all Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) get sufficient practice in critical exercises and emergency procedures before being allowed to fly solo.

Releasing the report on its website, AAIB also asked the DGCA to ensure all FTOs devise a comprehensive training syllabus according to the category of Licence for standardisation.

The recommendation is part of the safety measures proposed in the AAIB’s final report on the 2024 Cessna aircraft accident at Guna aerodrome in Madhya Pradesh.

In a March 6 incident, a 21-year-old student pilot was flying solo from Dhana to Guna in a four-seater aircraft owned by Chimes Aviation Academy. The report detailed that at 9.12 am, the aircraft overran the runway edge and collided with a small tree 410 feet away from the edge, leaving the trainee with minor bruises. The aircraft sustained substantial damage.

In its safety recommendations, the report also said, “DGCA may suggest all the FTOS assess their runway characteristics and in case hostile terrain or steep slope beyond the runway end is present, they may be advised to take proactive actions to stop overrun.”