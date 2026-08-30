Aviation regulator DGCA flagged safety issues with Tecnam aircraft over a month before fatal Kanpur crash

The aviation regulator DGCA had flagged safety issues involving Tecnam aircraft more than a month before a Tecnam P2006T training aircraft crashed in Kanpur on August 27, killing a trainee pilot and an instructor.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also issued safety recommendations to flying training organisations (FTOs) concerning the Tecnam aircraft and asked them to implement them with immediate effect.

According to official communications accessed and reviewed by PTI, the DGCA had at least twice since 2025 flagged concerns over Tecnam planes, primarily used in India for flying training, with FTOs.

The latest communication, dated July 10, 2026, circulated safety recommendations issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) following the May 12, 2022 crash of a twin-engine Tecnam P2006T, operated by FSTC Flying School Pvt Ltd, at Bhiwani in Haryana.

In the email, the regulator advised FTOs to "avoid parking Tecnam aircraft on apron/tarmac for prolonged periods during the summer season prior to commencing training flights".

It also said, "Greater emphasis should be placed on training for handling emergency situations, particularly during critical phases of flight on Tecnam aircraft."

The DGCA further directed that "checklists should be revised to explicitly incorporate all Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)-recommended actions for handling emergency situations".

The communication was based on the final investigation report of the 2022 Bhiwani accident, which was available on the AAIB website, the email said.

An earlier DGCA communication had sought feedback from FTOs on the operational performance of Tecnam aircraft, a civil aviation source told PTI.