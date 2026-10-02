Bodies of two yoga instructors killed in Vietnam accident to reach Jharkhand on Saturday

RANCHI: The bodies of two yoga instructors from Jharkhand who were killed in a road accident in Vietnam are expected to reach Ranchi by Saturday morning, officials said. The bodies are expected to arrive in Kolkata around midnight before being transported to Ranchi by ambulance.

“The two bodies are expected to reach Jharkhand by Saturday morning via Kolkata,” said Shikha Lakra, team leader of Jharkhand Migration. She said more information would be shared after the bodies reach the state.

The two yoga instructors died in a road accident in Da Lat, Vietnam. The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Raja Kumar from Ranchi and 25-year-old Vinay Kumar Rai from Jamshedpur. Both were employed as yoga teachers at Adi Yoga Academy in Vietnam.

The two met with an accident while returning from work on September 25. Raja died on the spot, while Vinay succumbed to his injuries at a hospital two days later.

Their families were informed following their deaths.

Meanwhile, Raja’s brother approached the High Court seeking assistance in bringing his body back to Jharkhand. The family urged the court to direct the authorities to expedite the repatriation of his mortal remains.

The petition also refers to a letter sent by Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Kumar Verma to the Ministry of External Affairs, urging it to take necessary steps to bring Raja's mortal remains back to India.

The family said that since the mortal remains were abroad, coordinated action by the concerned departments and officials was essential for their repatriation. They requested the High Court to issue necessary directions.