Congress dubs roll revision ‘Mass Disenfranchisement Of Indians (MODI) through Shah Instigated Removal (SIR)’

Ramesh also claimed that the SIR in Delhi had reduced the electorate by 16 per cent compared with its 2014 level.

“The capture of our electoral system by the RSS-BJP through the Election Commission of India cannot be allowed to stand. We will ensure that every voter that has been illegitimately removed is restored to the electoral roll,” he said.

The Congress also accused the EC of “lying” about its ECINet portal and violating the Representation of the People Act, demanding accountability for what it called “violations of the law and the Constitution”.

Ramesh referred to the EC’s September 26 press note, which he described as “damage control but actually damage enhancing”. He said the poll panel had promised to constitute a committee to certify that the “legally-suspect” ECINet complied with the relevant Acts and Rules.

He questioned why such compliance needed to be certified in the first place, saying the EC had earlier itself assured that the platform had been developed in accordance with the law.

ECINet was launched on January 22 with the stated objective of enhancing “transparency, credibility and public trust”, Ramesh said. He pointed to the EC’s press note issued on the day of its launch, which assured that the platform had been developed in strict accordance with the law and complied with the Constitution, the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

“All of this was a lie,” Ramesh claimed.

He alleged that by restricting Electoral Registration Officers’ (EROs) access to the ECINet voter-roll system and overriding EROs in states including Goa and West Bengal, the EC under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had violated the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Ramesh said both laws establish that EROs have statutory authority over electoral rolls.

He further said that, following recent revelations, the Maharashtra chief electoral officer had written to the EC on September 24 seeking correction of what Ramesh described as an illegal situation.

“Starting today, the INDIA janbandhan, citizens and many civil society organisations will hit the streets across the country demanding accountability for these violations of the law and the Constitution,” Ramesh said.

The Congress had on Thursday said the “chorus” of voices against what it called the capture of the electoral system was growing louder and asserted that citizens would no longer tolerate “vote chori” in any form.