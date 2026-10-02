Haryana exports 24 tonnes of frozen food products to Canada

CHANDIGARH: In an effort to connect farmer groups with global markets, India has exported 24 tonnes of frozen food products from Haryana to Canada and one tonne of makhana from Bihar to Greece.

The latest shipments come as India seeks to expand exports of agricultural and processed food products by strengthening farmer-level aggregation, processing and market linkages.

The frozen food consignment comprised 2,295 boxes containing green peas, mixed vegetables, peas and carrots, sweet corn and samosas, among other products.

Valued at CAD 35,140, the shipment was sent from Sonipat by Aterna Foods Producer Company Limited and flagged off by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The shipment is being seen as an example of how FPO-led processing and export models can help farmer groups move beyond selling raw agricultural produce and participate in international value chains.

“The export creates new market opportunities for Indian farmers and food producers while strengthening linkages between FPOs, exporters and global buyers,” said APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev. He acknowledged the contribution of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) and expressed optimism about expanding exports to the Canadian market.