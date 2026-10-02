Indian-origin truck driver sentenced to six-year prison, after fatal crash that killed mother, her son

CHANDIGARH: A Indian-origin truck driver hailing from Punjab has been sentenced to six years in jail in Canada, for his part in major traffic mishap near Montreal in 2022 that reportedly lost two lives a mother and her 11- year-old and injured 10 others.

Soon after the incident he has been barred from driving for 10 years.

The 29-year old Baljeet Singh pleaded guilty in April to dangerous driving causing death in connection with the July 2022 crash on Highway 30 near the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.

The sentence was announced by Quebec Court Judge Sacha Blais who described Singh’s driving as "negligent and demonstrated his disregard for the lives of others," while slamming his 'total lack of judgement' in playing a video game while on the road.

Singh who was driving a 53-foot tractor-trailer as traffic slowed near a construction zone close to Grande-Allée Boulevard pleaded guilty in April this year with regard to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm and admitted that he was playing Ludo on his phone and was not watching the road when the collision occurred on a highway near the city of Montreal.

The crash claimed the lives of Nancy Lefrançois, 42, and her 11-year-old son, Loic. Ten other people were injured.