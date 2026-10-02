J&K Police books JKNC MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani for allegedly assaulting PSO

SRINAGAR: Police have registered an FIR against ruling Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLA from Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani and the party’s additional spokesperson Umesh Bhat for allegedly assaulting a policeman posted as part of the legislator’s security escort.

The MLA has denied the allegation and said he would file a counter-FIR against the policeman.

According to sources, the case was registered on the basis of a written complaint by the policeman, who is posted as Wani’s Personal Security Officer (PSO). The complaint alleges that an exchange of words took place between the two while the policeman was performing security duty, following which Wani and Bhat allegedly assaulted him, causing injuries.

The alleged assault took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday at the MLA’s residence in south Kashmir, according to the complaint.

Police Station Saddar, Anantnag, has registered FIR No. 334 under Sections 121 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started an investigation. Wani and Bhat have been named in the FIR and are likely to be questioned by police.

Wani, however, termed the allegations baseless and said he would file a counter-FIR.

In a video message, the MLA said he was in Srinagar to attend the Assembly session and left the city at 11.45 am on Wednesday for a tour of his constituency.