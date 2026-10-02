Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves de-addiction programme in border districts

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave in-principle approval for a pilot project in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka to strengthen psychosocial care alongside medical treatment for people battling drug addiction.

The programme will be implemented at outpatient opioid-assisted treatment clinics and jails in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Mann and a delegation of the Art of Living Foundation.

Mann said the initiative would introduce an Art of Living-based spiritual wellness programme to bridge the gap between medication-based treatment and sustained psychosocial rehabilitation.

The CM said while Punjab has expanded access to medication for people affected by drug addiction, retaining patients in treatment during the initial months remains a major challenge.

Mann said the pilot programme will complement existing clinical treatment and be implemented with the support of medical staff. Trained local personnel will gradually take over its implementation to ensure that it can operate without dependence on external support.

“This initiative will broaden the fight against drugs beyond legal enforcement by placing greater emphasis on rehabilitation, relapse prevention, community participation and long-term recovery,” he said.

Mann said the state would continue its fight against drugs through medical treatment, counselling, rehabilitation, community support and legal action. The objective, he said, was not only to bring people into treatment but also to help them remain in treatment and return to a healthy life with self-respect and dignity.

He said the state government had already broken the backbone of the drug trafficking network by choking the supply chain and sending traffickers behind bars. The next step was to ensure timely and effective rehabilitation of people affected by drug addiction.