Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves de-addiction programme in border districts

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave in-principle approval for a pilot project in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka to strengthen psychosocial care alongside medical treatment for people battling drug addiction.
The programme will be implemented at outpatient opioid-assisted treatment clinics and jails in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.
The decision was taken during a meeting between Mann and a delegation of the Art of Living Foundation.
Mann said the initiative would introduce an Art of Living-based spiritual wellness programme to bridge the gap between medication-based treatment and sustained psychosocial rehabilitation.
The CM said while Punjab has expanded access to medication for people affected by drug addiction, retaining patients in treatment during the initial months remains a major challenge.
Mann said the pilot programme will complement existing clinical treatment and be implemented with the support of medical staff. Trained local personnel will gradually take over its implementation to ensure that it can operate without dependence on external support.
“This initiative will broaden the fight against drugs beyond legal enforcement by placing greater emphasis on rehabilitation, relapse prevention, community participation and long-term recovery,” he said.
Mann said the state would continue its fight against drugs through medical treatment, counselling, rehabilitation, community support and legal action. The objective, he said, was not only to bring people into treatment but also to help them remain in treatment and return to a healthy life with self-respect and dignity.
He said the state government had already broken the backbone of the drug trafficking network by choking the supply chain and sending traffickers behind bars. The next step was to ensure timely and effective rehabilitation of people affected by drug addiction.
Groundwater conservation
Mann also asked the Art of Living Foundation to undertake a pilot project in Mansa and Sangrur to explore and formulate comprehensive strategies for groundwater recharge and conservation. The initiative will initially be implemented in the two districts before being expanded across the state.
“It is essential to conserve every drop of groundwater so that this invaluable gift of nature can be safeguarded for future generations,” Mann said. He asked the foundation to coordinate with various government departments during awareness campaigns to reach farmers, youth, students and other sections of society.
Mann said safeguarding Punjab’s declining groundwater level remained one of the government’s foremost priorities and highlighted measures taken to strengthen canal irrigation. He said the government has established an extensive network of watercourses and distributaries and laid 14,000 km of pipelines.
According to Mann, canal water accounted for 22 per cent of irrigation when his government assumed office, but its utilisation for agriculture has now increased to 88 per cent.
The CM said 166 blocks in the state faced critical groundwater stress in 2022, compared with 152 in 2026. Of these, 90 are showing continuous improvement, with groundwater levels rising by one to one-and-a-half metres.
“Paddy is not Punjab’s staple food, yet the state continues to produce around 18 million metric tonnes of paddy every year for the nation’s food reserves,” Mann said.
“Punjab’s fight for water security is a fight for the future of our state. The government will continue to strengthen canal irrigation, promote conservation and ensure that every possible step is taken to protect Punjab’s precious groundwater for future generations,” he said.
Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other senior officials were present at the meeting. From the Art of Living Foundation, Chairman of Vyakti Vikas Kendra India, Brahmachari Pragya Chaitanya and other representatives attended.