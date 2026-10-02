Spanish gang-rape survivor seeks trial transfer outside Jharkhand

RANCHI: The trial in the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish biker tourist in Dumka has hit a fresh hurdle after the survivor emailed authorities seeking transfer of the proceedings outside Jharkhand. Citing severe distress and her unwillingness to depose within the state, she has sought a change in the venue of the trial, temporarily putting her scheduled cross-examination on hold.

The survivor's testimony was scheduled to be recorded before Additional District and Sessions Judge Yogesh Kumar Singh through a secure video-conferencing link.

The survivor, who moved to Germany after the incident, was to depose remotely with the help of liaison arrangements initiated by the local prosecution and judicial authorities through the Indian Embassy in Berlin.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Bhabendra Kumar Soren, the survivor’s communication has been placed before the appropriate authorities to determine the next course of action. The court has so far examined 20 of the 32 prosecution witnesses, with the survivor’s examination-in-chief and cross-examination remaining the key pending stages of the trial.

The Spanish woman, who was on a bike tour of India with her husband and travelling towards Nepal through India from Bangladesh in early 2024, was gang-raped by eight people in Dumka. An FIR was lodged at Hansdiha Police Station, and all eight accused have been arrested.

On the night of the incident, they pitched a tent near Kunji village under the Hansdiha police station area for an overnight halt.