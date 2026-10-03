CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Haryana youth who visited Uttarakhand; encourages interstate visits

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday urged a group of young visitors from Haryana to share their experiences of the hill state across India, saying interstate visits promote the exchange of ideas on development and deepen cultural understanding.

The group met Dhami at his residence after a three-day tour of Uttarakhand. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the visitors spoke about improvements in road and digital connectivity, tourism facilities, homestays and infrastructure in border areas. They also discussed rooftop solar power and state welfare schemes.

Dhami asked them to become “digital brand ambassadors” for Uttarakhand by sharing their experiences with friends and on social media. He said young people could help introduce audiences elsewhere in the country to the state’s pilgrimage sites, local products, millets, handicrafts and work by women’s self-help groups.

“Such interstate visits give young people an opportunity to understand the country’s cultural diversity, innovations in different states and better ways of working,” Dhami said. "Such exchanges also allow states to share ideas and experiences," he added.

The visitors said they had seen how homestays could create self-employment opportunities for residents. They praised Uttarakhand’s clean environment and said they were impressed by the hospitality they received during the tour.