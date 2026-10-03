Economic resilience cannot be separated from social resilience, says VP at fifth Kautilya Economic Conclave

NEW DELHI: Vice-President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, delivering the inaugural address at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave on Saturday, emphasised that economic resilience cannot be separated from social resilience. He also said that inclusion is the foundation of resilience in an “Age of Flux”.

“True resilience lies in ensuring no citizen, enterprise or region is left behind,” he added.

The conclave, organised on the theme “Resilience in an Age of Flux”, brought together policymakers, economists, academics, business leaders and other distinguished participants.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President highlighted the need for resilient, inclusive and responsive economic policies amid rapid global changes.

Referring to the legacy of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), he said the institute has remained closely connected with India’s development journey since its establishment in 1952 under Professor V. K. R. V. Rao.

He also emphasised that sound policymaking must be grounded in an understanding of ground realities, with policies remaining flexible and responsive to changing circumstances.

The Vice-President further said that, in times of flux, decisiveness must be embedded in consensus. “Debate and discussion are integral to democracy, but must ultimately lead to decisions that command broad acceptance”, he said.

As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he further noted that free and transparent debate strengthens democracy, while rights and duties must go hand in hand. He also said India has demonstrated that democracy and development can advance together.