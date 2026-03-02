ThinkEdu 2026: India's growth is deep, durable and globally recognised, says former IIM-B professor

CHENNAI: Dr R Vaidyanathan, former Professor at IIM Bangalore, dove deeper into how strategic alignment between the population, policy and productivity becomes critical to growth at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, organised by The New Indian Express.

He presented these ideas in a discussion on the theme ‘Advantage Bharat: Technology, Economy and Demography as Growth Drivers’, moderated by Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of The New Indian Express.

Speaking on whether India's growth is durable, deep and inclusive, Dr Vaidyanathan said that the country’s growth has been phenomenal, coupled with global recognition.

He stated that India has undergone commendable development with a considerable decrease in poverty. The poverty rate has gone down from 25 per cent to 10 per cent over the last two decades, as per global metrics, he pointed out. "There has been a tremendous amount of change in the last 20 years; it is important that we recognise it," he said.

Dr. Vadiyanathan’s major work has been in the area of Fundamentals of Indian Economy, primarily focusing on the unorganised sector.