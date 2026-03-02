ThinkEdu 2026: India at the forefront of brain research, says IIT Madras professor

CHENNAI: Researchers are increasingly focusing on the human brain as neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and biomedical engineering come together across labs worldwide. At ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, organised by The New Indian Express, a session titled ‘Mapping the Human Brain: Understanding Intelligence’ explored how new tools and datasets are expanding what science can measure and infer about cognition, neural networks, and brain function.

Speaking in the session, Dr Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Professor at IIT Madras and head of the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), examined the role of brain mapping tools, data and interdisciplinary research in redefining what we is considered ‘intelligence’ — moving away from just thinking of it as a cognitive trait, to seeing it as a living, breathing process that can be measured and understood.

Decoding the brain

Dr Mohanasankar also underlined the scale of the challenge. The human brain, he noted, has about 100 billion neurons and roughly 20 to 40 trillion connections. Mapping it in full remains difficult because existing microscopy methods cannot capture large volumes of tissue in detail, and light penetration under a microscope is limited. He said that new imaging and sectioning methods will have to be built to close these gaps.

Quoting Nobel laureate Francis Crick, he emphasised that detailed neuroanatomy is essential to understand living human brain activity, and that techniques used in animal models are often not directly usable in humans.