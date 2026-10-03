'Good health is a human right': Chhattisgarh Rights Commission drive identifies 1800 new leprosy patients

RAIPUR: While India celebrated the elimination of leprosy as a public health milestone nearly two decades ago, a silent, raging health crisis is unfolding in the heart of the country. Chhattisgarh is battling one of the highest rates of leprosy spread in India. Yet, behind the state’s alarming statistical peak lies a grimmer reality: around 1,800 newly infected leprosy patients, who remained completely untraced and undiagnosed without treatment for the last couple of years, were detected recently.

“The revelation came to light following a first-of-its-kind survey ordered by the Chhattisgarh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which expressed grave concern over the plight of patients battling not just a medically curable disease, but a suffocating wall of social stigma amplified in the post-COVID-19 era,” said Girdhari Nayak, Commission Chairman, who shared the data with TNIE.

Chhattisgarh continues to report cases of leprosy, a communicable bacterial infection that, while not aggressively contagious, can lead to severe nerve damage and physical disabilities if left untreated. So, the SHRC stepped in since the disease remains curable.

This major public health intervention framing access to medical care involved proactive screening drives across rural Chhattisgarh that led to the detection of approximately 1,800 new leprosy cases, enabling early medical treatment and curbing transmission.

"Good health is a part of human rights," said Girdhari Nayak, Chairman of the Commission. "The Commission had meetings with CMHOs in late 2024 asking them to get in touch with those vulnerable to leprosy disease, as they need to be protected.”

Consequently, under the targeted health outreach, medical teams carried out extensive house-to-house screenings of family members and immediate neighbours of diagnosed leprosy patients across various villages. The objective was to identify secondary infections.