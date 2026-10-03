IAF and HAL to meet after mid-October to finalise Tejas Mk1A induction

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and state-run Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) will hold the final review meeting on the much-delayed Tejas Mk1A fighter after mid-October, with only two to three "minor" glitches in the jet's radar now left to be ironed out.

"The meeting will take place only when HAL comes with its final update on the pending issues. It is this assessment that will decide the induction timeline," a top official in the defence establishment told TNIE.

The review was earlier slated for September. "Most of the integration work has been completed," the official said. "There are just two-three minor issues with the radar, which are being worked on."

The Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar has to mesh seamlessly with the jet's weapon firing controls and its Angad electronic warfare suite. Once that is done, the jet will still need the final nod from the military airworthiness regulator CEMILAC.

"The first batch of jets will be taken to Sulur and the first full-fledged Mk1A squadron will be raised at Nal," the official added. Sulur in Tamil Nadu houses the IAF's first Tejas Mk1 squadron, the 'Flying Daggers', while Nal in Rajasthan's Bikaner district is located close to the western front with Pakistan. The IAF expects to induct the first jets within this financial year.