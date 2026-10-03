Pargat Singh: From Olympic hockey captain to Punjab Congress chief

CHNDIGARH: Pargat Singh's journey from the hockey turf to the helm of the Punjab Congress is one of the rare transitions from sports to politics, with the former Olympian and Indian hockey captain now at the forefront of state politics.

The 61-year-old three-time MLA from the Jalandhar Cantonment seat was on Friday appointed Punjab Congress president, replacing Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year.

A Jat Sikh leader from Punjab's Doaba region, Singh's elevation comes after weeks of internal wrangling over the leadership of the state unit that threatened to hurt the party’s campaign for the assembly elections.

Though former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla, a Hindu face, was seen as the front-runner for the post of the Punjab Congress chief, the party high command eventually chose the sportsman-turned-politician as it seeks to take the feuding factions of the state unit along in the run-up to the 2027 polls.

Singh's political career, however, is only one part of a journey that began on the hockey field.

Born in March 1965 in Mithapur in Jalandhar, Singh, as a hockey player, represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He captained the national hockey team.

A full-back, Singh was widely known as one of India’s best defenders of his era in hockey. His contribution to Indian hockey earned him the Arjuna Award in 1989 and the Padma Shri in 1998.