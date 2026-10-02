Hockey legend Pargat Singh replaces Amarinder Warring as Punjab Congress chief

CHANDIGARH: Former Olympian and ex-Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh, currently a Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, has been appointed president of the Punjab Congress, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the party prepares for the 2027 assembly elections.

The announcement came hours after Warring stepped down from the post and blamed AICC Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot for his exit. Pilot had held consultations with state leaders before the leadership change.

Reacting to Singh's appointment, Warring wrote on X: "Congratulations to Sardar @PargatSOfficial ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee @INCPunjab. My best wishes."

Sources said three-time MLA Pargat Singh, who is currently the AICC secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, was strongly backed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and was among the names being considered by the party high command for the state party chief.

The Congress had also considered appointing Vijay Inder Singla, a Hindu face, as state president, but ultimately chose a Jat Sikh to replace Warring, who is also a Jat Sikh.

Sources said there was last-minute lobbying against Singla in favour of a former state cabinet minister and sitting member of parliament who is also a Hindu face of the state unit.

The change comes after the party last month replaced its central in-charge, appointing Pilot in place of Bhupesh Baghel.

Baghel was seen as partisan in a battle largely between camps led by Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Pargat Singh was seen as largely neutral.

Within the Congress, Pargat has also held organisational responsibilities.

In 2021, then Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed him general secretary (organisation) of the state unit.

Singh will face the task of bringing together a fractured state unit, where several leaders have chief ministerial ambitions, while leading the party into the 2027 assembly election. He will also have to coordinate leaders from different factions and prepare the Congress for a contest in which organisational consolidation will be a key focus.

Infighting intensified after July 1, when the high command announced that Warring would continue as state unit president.