Why Punjab Congress is replacing Amarinder Warring as factionalism deepens ahead of 2027 polls

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is set to be replaced just weeks after Sachin Pilot took charge as the AICC in-charge of the state, but the leadership had been considering a change even before Pilot's arrival, sources said on Thursday.

Congress leadership was aware of growing dissatisfaction with Warring when Bhupesh Baghel was the Punjab AICC in-charge, sources said, adding that the party was in regular direct contact with MPs and other key leaders in the state.

The change was not made earlier as the party was weighing whether replacing the state president so close to the elections would be prudent. Assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year.

While Baghel had repeatedly said Warring would remain state Congress chief, unease within the state unit and the central leadership over his continuation was evident, the sources said.

Congress MPs from Punjab, apart from Warring, were unhappy with his working style and had conveyed their concerns about his leadership to the party's top brass, the sources said.

Almost all other senior leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, were opposed to going into the elections with Warring at the helm, they said.

When Pilot took charge, the Congress leadership asked him to take all factions and leaders along. Pilot, who is known to be sympathetic to younger leaders, tried to bring all leaders on board, but the fault lines between Warring and other members of the Punjab Congress had become too deep, the sources said.

The final decision was left to the party high command on whether to retain the status quo or make a change as it seeks to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, they said.

The leadership opted for the latter, the sources added.

Multiple sources said feedback from stakeholders, including MPs, key leaders and office-bearers, was overwhelmingly against Warring continuing as state president.