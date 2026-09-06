Congress bets on Sachin Pilot to unite Punjab unit and take on BJP ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: With the appointment of former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, 49-year-old Sachin Pilot, as the new AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, the Congress has tried to counter the BJP, which has been aggressively targeting the OBC vote bank through Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while also seeking to consolidate its support among Dalit voters as five months are left for the 2027 assembly elections.
Recently, the BJP appointed Rajasthan leader Dr Satish Poonia as the party's Punjab in-charge, who is a trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ensured the saffron government was repeated for the third consecutive time in Haryana.
Now, Pilot, who has been appointed as the in-charge to counter his strategy, is also from Rajasthan. Both in-charges of both Congress and BJP in Punjab are from the neighbouring state.
Also, this indicates a strategic shift by the party high command aimed at appeasing dissenting Punjab Congress leaders who had accused outgoing in-charge Bhupesh Baghel of siding with incumbent Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
The move also signals a major shake-up in the state unit of the party, including the likely replacement of Warring and other changes.
One of the grand old party's prominent young OBC leaders, he has appeal among the Gujjar and other OBC communities in Punjab, was another factor considered by the high command.
As the son of veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, he also carries the advantage of his father's political legacy. Pilot hails from neighbouring Rajasthan and has an understanding of the state's political issues. He has also visited the state on several occasions for various events.
The appointment of Pilot might prove beneficial for the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls, as the assembly constituencies of the Malwa region of the state, such as Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Fazilka and Abohar, border Rajasthan and have a significant population of Bagri-speaking people.
Residents of these areas share close kinship and familial ties with people in Rajasthan, along with strong emotional and cultural connections.
Pilot's appointment comes ahead of Rahul's visit to Punjab, expected sometime after September 15.
In fact, the state unit was preparing for Baghel to arrive on September 7 to prepare for Rahul's visit when this reshuffle yesterday took place. He was also expected to participate in a protest on September 8.
Both warring sides welcomed the change. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi thanked the central leadership for the “important decision” and Warring congratulated Pilot, saying, “His energy and dynamism will surely add vigour to the party ahead of assembly elections just a few months away.”
But Channi was silent on Baghel's exit, while Warring thanked the former Chhattisgarh CM for “guiding and mentoring Congress workers in the state”. Former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Channi's close aide, said Pilot's leadership, experience, and strong connection with people would give new strength and direction to Congress in Punjab.
Baghel took over in February last year, replacing Devender Yadav. He favoured retaining Raja Warring and opposed a leadership change before the elections, which made him a target for detractors as he failed to maintain neutrality.
At a time when other political parties have stepped up preparations for the Punjab elections, the Congress has largely been seen firefighting the internal feud and bickering despite repeated assertions by the leadership that efforts were underway to strengthen organisational unity ahead of the polls.
The infighting was triggered after the Congress leadership on July 1 announced its decision to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit chief and appoint former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chairperson of its campaign committee. A section of leaders led by Channi opposed the move to retain Warring as the Punjab Congress president and sought his removal from the position. The supporters of Channi have been seeking that he be announced as the chief ministerial face for the upcoming polls.
Baghel's recent visits to Punjab failed to bring an apparent truce between the two warring factions, with factionalism becoming increasingly visible at party programmes.
Baghel's visits to Punjab coincided with the intensification of factionalism between the Channi and Warring camps.
During the party's 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' campaign from July 31 till August 8, there was an open display of infighting, with Channi's supporters raising slogans -- 'Channi lao, Punjab bachao' (bring Channi, save Channi) -- in his favour and verbal clashes between loyalists of Channi and Warring at many meetings. Baghel too faced opposition, with "Go back Baghel" posters surfacing in Muktsar.
Pilot has to not only get the warring groups on the same page but also devise a poll strategy to counter the ruling AAP, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal. His elevation is seen by many as a reposing of faith by the leadership in his poll strategising skills and in taking everyone along.
Pilot, after all, had managed to swing the 2019 assembly polls in favour of the Congress in Rajasthan as the state unit chief despite a raging internal feud with his bete noire Ashok Gehlot.
The Congress is looking for a comeback in Punjab and therefore has pinned its hopes on a man who is no stranger to comebacks.
Pilot himself was out in the cold after he led a rebellion in 2020 against then Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot. He was removed as deputy chief minister and accused of hobnobbing with the BJP. After a truce was brokered with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role, Pilot ended the rebellion and returned as the party's loyal soldier.
Pilot was still seen with suspicion and without key posts till, in 2023, he was made Congress general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh. Though the party performed badly in the state in the 2024 general elections, as it won just one out of 11 seats, he was seen as a hands-on in-charge who was on the ground and working to take everyone along.
He was also made senior observer for Kerala polls, where the Congress won a big mandate after 10 years. Pilot's campaign and role in the assembly polls was lauded by one and all.
Pilot's elevation to the Punjab responsibility also has a Rajasthan messaging, as he is being seen by many as the party's best bet for the 2028 assembly polls. There has been talk of making him the Rajasthan Congress chief for some time, replacing Govind Singh Dotasra.
He may not have gotten that as of now, but it may well be his prize if he wins the Punjab battle.
Also, Pilot is known as someone who takes everyone along, and the initial responses to his appointment reflect the same.
Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, while congratulating Pilot, said, "Looking forward to working together to strengthen the organisation and take the Congress forward in Punjab."
Former deputy chief minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who has been the in-charge in Rajasthan, congratulated Pilot on his appointment and said his experience, leadership and connection with the people will give new strength and momentum to the Congress organisation in Punjab.