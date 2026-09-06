Congress bets on Sachin Pilot to unite Punjab unit and take on BJP ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: With the appointment of former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, 49-year-old Sachin Pilot, as the new AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, the Congress has tried to counter the BJP, which has been aggressively targeting the OBC vote bank through Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while also seeking to consolidate its support among Dalit voters as five months are left for the 2027 assembly elections.

Recently, the BJP appointed Rajasthan leader Dr Satish Poonia as the party's Punjab in-charge, who is a trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ensured the saffron government was repeated for the third consecutive time in Haryana.

Now, Pilot, who has been appointed as the in-charge to counter his strategy, is also from Rajasthan. Both in-charges of both Congress and BJP in Punjab are from the neighbouring state.

Also, this indicates a strategic shift by the party high command aimed at appeasing dissenting Punjab Congress leaders who had accused outgoing in-charge Bhupesh Baghel of siding with incumbent Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The move also signals a major shake-up in the state unit of the party, including the likely replacement of Warring and other changes.

One of the grand old party's prominent young OBC leaders, he has appeal among the Gujjar and other OBC communities in Punjab, was another factor considered by the high command.

As the son of veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, he also carries the advantage of his father's political legacy. Pilot hails from neighbouring Rajasthan and has an understanding of the state's political issues. He has also visited the state on several occasions for various events.