Factionalism mars Punjab Congress campaign as clashes erupt across State

CHANDIGARH: Open factionalism, slogan shouting, clashes and poster wars marked the Punjab Congress’s 10-day Harr booth mazboot campaign, which ended on Saturday after party in-charge and AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel toured 18 districts to assess preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
The campaign ended in Ludhiana, the parliamentary constituency of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The incidents during the tour highlighted continuing differences within the state unit, with “go back” slogans and protests reported at several programmes.
Ludhiana emerged as a major centre of discord as Baghel’s tour ended with a programme at Khanna. Supporters of former Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu raised slogans, prompting Warring to accuse them of being backed by the RSS.
The unrest was also reported in Malerkotla, where rival factions allegedly clashed on stage. The dispute turned physical, forcing police to intervene and use batons to separate the groups. At Khanna, a section of Congress workers raised slogans in support of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. When attempts were made to stop the slogan-shouting, the group reportedly walked out of the meeting.
Similar protests and disagreements were reported during party programmes in Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Muktsar and Mansa, highlighting the factionalism within the state unit.
A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the campaign had failed to strengthen the party’s booth-level organisation. “Repeated clashes during party meetings have sent a negative message to voters. It gives the impression that Congress leaders are more focused on internal power struggles than public issues,” he said, adding that leaders with personal differences should approach the high command and resolve them instead of creating scenes at party programmes.
Throughout his 10-day tour, Baghel repeatedly warned that there would be zero tolerance for indiscipline. He said those who disrupted party programmes would be identified and action would be taken against them.
Baghel also said the party’s external enemies were visible and identified, while those working within the organisation as “sleeper cells” and “internal saboteurs” needed to be exposed and removed.
The Punjab Congress has been facing factionalism despite repeated efforts by its leadership to strengthen organisational unity ahead of the 2027 elections.
The differences came to the fore after the Congress leadership on July 1 retained Warring as Punjab Congress president and appointed former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as chairman of its campaign committee. A section of leaders led by Channi opposed Warring’s continuation as state unit chief and sought his removal.