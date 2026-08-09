Factionalism mars Punjab Congress campaign as clashes erupt across State

CHANDIGARH: Open factionalism, slogan shouting, clashes and poster wars marked the Punjab Congress’s 10-day Harr booth mazboot campaign, which ended on Saturday after party in-charge and AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel toured 18 districts to assess preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The campaign ended in Ludhiana, the parliamentary constituency of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The incidents during the tour highlighted continuing differences within the state unit, with “go back” slogans and protests reported at several programmes.

Ludhiana emerged as a major centre of discord as Baghel’s tour ended with a programme at Khanna. Supporters of former Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu raised slogans, prompting Warring to accuse them of being backed by the RSS.

The unrest was also reported in Malerkotla, where rival factions allegedly clashed on stage. The dispute turned physical, forcing police to intervene and use batons to separate the groups. At Khanna, a section of Congress workers raised slogans in support of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. When attempts were made to stop the slogan-shouting, the group reportedly walked out of the meeting.

Similar protests and disagreements were reported during party programmes in Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Muktsar and Mansa, highlighting the factionalism within the state unit.