'Who is responsible?': Chidambaram questions SIR, asks why ECI didn’t flag form 6 re-enrolment

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday questioned the process of excluding voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asking who would bear the cost of re-enrolling those left out.

In a post on X, Chidambaram questioned why the Election Commission did not inform the Supreme Court during the hearing of the West Bengal SIR case that voters excluded from the rolls could re-enrol by filing Form 6.

“If ‘left out’ voters can re-enrol by simply filing a Form 6, why was this not pointed out to the Supreme Court when it was hearing the West Bengal S.I.R. case?” he said.

Chidambaram alleged that lakhs of voters had been excluded from West Bengal’s electoral rolls without due process. He noted that the Supreme Court subsequently ordered the creation of tribunals to hear appeals against the exclusions.

“Lakhs of voters were excluded from the electoral rolls in West Bengal without due process. The Supreme Court ordered the constitution of tribunals to hear appeals. Lakhs of appeals were filed. The judges toiled for six months,” he said.