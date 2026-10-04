AISA marches to Jantar Mantar for third day; AAP workers detained at India Gate over CEC demand

AISA activists on Sunday staged a protest for the third consecutive day demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and security deployment in the area.

The mobilisation began at Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road, from where the protesters marched towards Jantar Mantar, raising slogans as they tried to cross the barricades erected by police.

The protesters and security personnel briefly clashed as police prevented them from proceeding towards the designated protest site. Purported visuals circulated on social media showed AISA national president Neha Bora attempting to climb a barricade as police officials tried to stop her.

Separately, more than a dozen Aam Aadmi Party workers were detained by police while protesting at India Gate for Kumar's resignation.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and party MLA Sanjeev Jha were among those detained.

A police officer said at least 25 AAP workers were detained during the protest.

Bharadwaj alleged on X that Delhi Police turned him upside down at India Gate to prevent cameras from capturing his face. "These are my shoes in the air," he said, sharing a photograph.