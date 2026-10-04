US global role undergoing structural shift, creating new gaps for major powers: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that the United States is undergoing deeper structural changes that extend beyond the policies of any one administration. He said the decline in US underwriting of the existing global order was creating new gaps and responsibilities for other major powers. He also stressed that India’s long relationship with Russia remains important even as New Delhi continues to push for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the 62nd Munich Security Conference here, Jaishankar said some of the changes in US policy could be temporary or linked to the current administration, but others reflected longer-term shifts. "It is important here to distinguish the more structural trends from the behavioral ones and take both of them seriously," he said.

Looking at the continuity of some policies across administrations, Jaishankar noted that several initiatives associated with US President Donald Trump’s first administration continued under President Joe Biden. “Many policies which President Trump initiated in his first administration continued under Biden,” he said, citing the emergence of a US industrial policy as one example.

On India’s relationship with Russia, Jaishankar said the ties had deep historical roots and had expanded beyond their traditional focus on defence and security. He said the Soviet Union, and later Russia, had stood by India at critical moments when its security and territorial integrity were under threat.

“That history is not forgotten,” Jaishankar said, adding that the relationship today encompasses defence, nuclear cooperation, space, trade, investment, energy and resources.