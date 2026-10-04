US has ‘deliberately become a lonelier power’; global competition has led to ‘weaponization of leverage’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the “radical repositioning” of the United States and the rise of China were among the defining features of the evolving global geopolitical order.

Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Jaishankar said the US had, by choice, “deliberately become a lonelier power”, while China’s growing influence had contributed to an increasingly competitive global landscape.

“No one in the room would disagree with the fact that the landscape today is primarily marked by a radical repositioning of the United States. A repositioning which is a posture of choice and, in a way, it has deliberately become a lonelier power,” he said.

He said the sharp competition was no longer confined to the US and China and had resulted in countries using whatever leverage they possessed as a strategic tool.

“That competition today, not limited to these two countries, has led to a weaponization of any leverage that any country has. And that competition coexists with the complexity of interdependence,” he said.