CEC's ability to 'execute G2's illegal orders' makes him a liability for country: Congress

The Congress had on Sunday also cited Bhuyan’s remarks on the right to vote and claimed that they conclusively established that the CEC had violated the Constitution “in letter and spirit”.

“Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, has been an outspoken champion of environmental protection,” Ramesh had said on Sunday evening.

“Now the courageous jurist has forcefully expressed his view that the right to vote is very much part of the basic structure of the Constitution. This conclusively proves that the CEC -- constitutional functionary himself -- has violated the Constitution itself both in letter and spirit,” he had said.

“Justice Bhuyan has said much more and has exposed the CEC lock, stock and barrel. Gyanesh Kumar has simply lost all moral right to continue in office,” Ramesh had asserted.

The Congress’ attack on the CEC comes days after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The Election Commission, facing scrutiny over the red flags raised by the two commissioners, has maintained that differing views and observations are part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

Justice Bhuyan, who delivered the valedictory address at the 19th Justice Bodh Raj Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition at NALSAR University of Law, said the Constitution does not provide for two classes of citizens -- those with voting rights and those without them.