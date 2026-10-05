Chhattisgarh clinches Rs 43,250 crore FDI proposal in Singapore

Chhattisgarh secured foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals worth Rs 43,250 crore during the inaugural Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum 2026 in Singapore.

The centrepiece of the development is a massive Rs 41,750 crore commitment to build a 100-megawatt (MW) hyperscale data centre, representing the largest single investment announced at the summit, officials travelling with the delegation said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who led the high-level state delegation to the forum, formally handed over an "Invitation to Invest" to executives of Singapore-headquartered Energy Capital Global Pte Ltd for the development of the data facility.

By attracting tier-one digital infrastructure, the state administration aims to reposition Chhattisgarh as an emerging centre for cloud ecosystems, enterprise data storage, and next-generation technologies.

Hyper-scale data facilities require dependable round-the-clock power, substantial land parcels, and efficient distribution grids, areas where power-surplus Chhattisgarh holds a comparative geographic and operational advantage.

The planned 100 MW infrastructure is projected to anchor downstream technology investments, attract internet and cloud service providers, and create specialised technical employment across network architecture, system engineering, and facilities management.

"This investment reflects growing confidence in Chhattisgarh’s policy stability, resource readiness, and business-friendly environment," officials noted, emphasising that the state is actively upgrading regulatory and industrial policies to court IT, clean energy, and hardware manufacturing.