CISF-CCL team seizes five trucks, recovers 250 tonnes of illegal coal in Jharkhand's Latehar

A joint team of CISF and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) personnel seized five Hyva trucks and recovered around 250 tonnes of coal allegedly dumped illegally in a forest area during an operation against coal theft at Ojhatand in Latehar’s Magadh project area.

The seized vehicles included those bearing registration numbers JH 02 BV 6016 and JH 02 BT 2432, while three others were found without number plates.

According to CISF officials, the team had received information that coal was being stolen from a dump at night and transported in Hyva trucks to the forest for concealment. The drivers fled after spotting the CISF personnel.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Commandant Amit Kumar and the leadership of Assistant Commandants Subhash Kumar and Harsha Lavania, with Sub-Inspectors Haldar and Abhishek also participating. NK Piparwar provided support and coordination.

“Removing the vehicles from the site proved difficult due to the challenging terrain. The team has seized all five trucks and handed them over to the Balumath police station for further legal action,” stated an official communique from the CISF. An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter, it said.