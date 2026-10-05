CJP vows protests will continue despite possible arrests, calls for nationwide mobilisation on October 10

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that impending government crackdowns and possible arrests of its leaders will not suppress the youth-led movement, vowing to continue nationwide demonstrations and describing any such action as “dictatorial”.

The remarks came after a police crackdown in Delhi that saw around 110 people detained during protests demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a post on X, CJP leader Saurav Das said young people were now aware of their rights and would not accept what he described as “dictatorial action”.

“The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders. If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistakened! The young generation has awakened,” Das wrote.

Das said CJP members were prepared to face the “worst outcomes” and appealed to people to continue protesting.

“We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us. We have always been ready to face jail or worse. But this will be a big mistake. The young will not tolerate this,” he wrote.

Calling for a major mobilisation, Das said, “The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10th.”