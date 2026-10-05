India-US trade talks hit 'plateau' as room for concessions narrows, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said negotiations for the India-US trade agreement remain ongoing, but both sides appear to have reached a “plateau”, leaving limited scope for further concessions.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Sitharaman said there could still be room for movement if both countries identified areas where compromises were possible.

“The agreement’s negotiations are still ongoing, although we like to believe that both sides have reached a plateau beyond which giving or taking might be very, very difficult. But maybe, if there is room to operate from, both sides would do it,” she said.

Sitharaman said a predominant feature of India-US trade relations is the trade imbalance in India's favour, with the US seeking to reduce its deficit.

“Ultimately, the deficit is there on their side, or the balance is unfavourable for the US, so they would want to reduce that imbalance,” she said, adding that the US would seek to compensate for what it believes it has lost over the years.