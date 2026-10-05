Manipur sexual violence case: SC directs CBI to ensure victim-witnesses depose on fixed dates

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI and the trial court to ensure the appearance and examination of two key victim-witnesses in a Manipur sexual violence case, observing that the trial should proceed expeditiously.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the directions while hearing the CBI’s pleas seeking cancellation of bail granted to two accused.

The court directed the CBI to ensure that the two victim-witnesses appear before the trial court on October 7, 9 and 28 and that their statements are recorded on those dates. It also directed the trial court to comply with the order and asked all parties to cooperate.

Additional Solicitor General D P Singh, appearing for the CBI, argued that the release of the accused on bail could affect the victims’ willingness to depose.

“The victims were sexually assaulted in the worst possible manner... thereafter paraded and video-recorded,” Singh said, adding that the trial had already commenced.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for one of the accused, said the CBI had not been able to conduct the trial at the required pace. He said there were around 30 witnesses and the proceedings were currently at the second stage.

Justice Bagchi questioned why the victims had not appeared for examination.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the victim-complainant, said the previous hearing date was a public holiday and the centres where the victims were scheduled to depose were closed. The court was also informed that one of the victims was suffering from dengue.

The CJI said victims could not be expected to appear if the trial was scheduled on a public holiday and directed the authorities to ensure that at least one of the two witnesses appeared on the next date.

Singh submitted that in cases of this nature, “if the accused are out, nobody will depose”.