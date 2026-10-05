Pargat Singh at Punjab Congress helm when game is on the line

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months to go for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed former Olympian and three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as state unit president, putting a leader with an independent political identity at the helm of a faction-ridden state unit.
There is an uncanny parallel between Pargat’s sporting and political careers. As a hockey player, he usually played full-back but would push forward when his team was staring at defeat. This was evident during the 1985 Champions Trophy match against Germany, when he played a key role as India scored four goals in the final minutes to draw a match it had been trailing 5-1.
In politics, Pargat has been handed the task of leading the Punjab Congress at a challenging moment. The party high command has appointed the three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA as Punjab Congress president. By choosing Pargat, a India hockey captain with an independent political standing and distinct identity, the high command has sought to create a leadership arrangement that is not dominated by any one faction.
A favourable outcome for the party in the state could also help the Congress in the national perception battle.
The appointment also comes alongside changes involving Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, as well as former Deputy chief minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were keen to become state Congress president. However, the party’s top leadership has indicated that it would not yield to pressure from individual factions.
Pargat has maintained political equations with leaders across different groups without emerging as the organisational face of any major faction. This allows him to play a bridge-building role, maintaining communication with Channi, Randhawa and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa while also reaching out to leaders associated with Warring’s organisational network.
Party sources said that during deliberations over the past few days, the Channi camp had sought changes to the PPCC body to accommodate a senior Hindu leader as a working president. At present, Sangat Singh Gilzian, an OBC leader, and Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Raj Kumar Verka, both Dalit leaders, are working presidents. The Channi camp also wanted its interests to be considered while finalising candidates in the screening committee, sources said.
Pargat is not new to the party. He has served as Punjab Congress general secretary (organisation) and as a cabinet minister, giving him experience of the party’s organisational structure and grassroots functioning. More importantly, he takes charge with a relatively independent political identity, allowing him to engage with leaders across factions.
Sources said that although Warring was removed following a report by Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, the former PPCC chief cannot be completely ignored. During his more than four-and-a-half years at the helm, Warring appointed office-bearers to various positions. His demand for certain tickets during candidate selection also cannot be ruled out, particularly in light of his recent meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Channi, who heads the Campaign Committee, is planning a cycle yatra after Diwali. Leaders in his camp said efforts were being made to work out an adjustment between the two leaders.
“The immediate political challenge for Channi was to maintain a cooperative public posture while protecting his influence within the state unit and protecting political aspirations,” a senior party leader said.
The intense infighting between the Warring and Channi camps had contributed to the exits of Baghel and Warring, and the high command is now closely watching Channi’s response and actions as he remains an important face of the party in the state.
Channi has welcomed Pargat’s appointment but is adopting a cautious and measured approach. In a post on X, he backed the Congress high command’s decision, indicating that he does not want a fresh confrontation with the party leadership. However, the appointment has reportedly disappointed sections of the Channi camp that had hoped for a state Congress chief more closely aligned with their group.