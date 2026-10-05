Pargat Singh at Punjab Congress helm when game is on the line

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months to go for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed former Olympian and three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as state unit president, putting a leader with an independent political identity at the helm of a faction-ridden state unit.

There is an uncanny parallel between Pargat’s sporting and political careers. As a hockey player, he usually played full-back but would push forward when his team was staring at defeat. This was evident during the 1985 Champions Trophy match against Germany, when he played a key role as India scored four goals in the final minutes to draw a match it had been trailing 5-1.

In politics, Pargat has been handed the task of leading the Punjab Congress at a challenging moment. The party high command has appointed the three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA as Punjab Congress president. By choosing Pargat, a India hockey captain with an independent political standing and distinct identity, the high command has sought to create a leadership arrangement that is not dominated by any one faction.

A favourable outcome for the party in the state could also help the Congress in the national perception battle.

The appointment also comes alongside changes involving Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, as well as former Deputy chief minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were keen to become state Congress president. However, the party’s top leadership has indicated that it would not yield to pressure from individual factions.