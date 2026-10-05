'Public hai, sab dekh rahi hai': BJP spokesperson accuses Congress of 'fake narratives' over SIR

Amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday accused the Congress leadership of being “out and out” engaged in creating a fake narrative not to defeat the BJP but to mislead the people.

“As an accurate and updated voter list is the foundation of a transparent and fair election process, the SIR is essential and is being carried out by the ECI as part of its administrative right," Bhandari said.

"The confusion that the Opposition is spreading about this process is not only baseless but a deliberate attempt to mislead,” he asserted.

Countering Congress allegations against the ECI, Bhandari claimed that 2.8 crore dead voters, 3 crore absent voters, 6.3 crore permanently shifted voters and 1 crore duplicate voters had been removed through the exercise.

“By opposing a clean voter roll, Congress is assaulting the Indian Constitution,” he said and that “street anarchy cannot hijack democracy”.

“...More than 6 lakh Opposition booth agents filed zero complaints. That means nothing wrong or undue was done during SIR, and nothing undue is being done in SIR,” he asserted.

Citing data, Bhandari said 46.23 lakh voters in Uttar Pradesh, 34.81 lakh in Maharashtra, 26.945 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 24.17 lakh in West Bengal, 18.07 lakh in Gujarat, 16.40 lakh in Karnataka, 15.22 lakh in Andhra Pradesh, 9.22 lakh in Telangana, 9.75 lakh in Rajasthan and 8.46 lakh in Madhya Pradesh had been identified as ‘dead voters’ during the SIR and removed from the rolls.

“Does Congress want all these dead voters to exercise their votes in favour of their party? Does Congress want the ghosts of these dead voters to come disguised as living voters and be allowed to cast votes fraudulently? Strange is the claim of Congress and its allies who are opposed to SIR. Ye to public hai, sab dekh rahi hai, and they will not be misled by Rahul Gandhi,” Bhandari said.