'Politics of convenience': BJP accuses Congress of 'U-turn' on voter rolls revision

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of taking a "U-turn" on voter list revision to cover up its electoral setbacks, reminding the opposition party of instances where its leaders had sought cleansing of rolls.

The ruling party also questioned why the Congress did not object when lakhs of names were added to or deleted from the rolls without an SIR during the UPA regime.

It alleged that the opposition party was running a "false narrative" against the country's poll process for its "politics of convenience".

Addressing a press conference at its headquarters in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Siddharth Yadav said the Congress had in the past demanded the removal of duplicate and ineligible names from electoral rolls, but was now opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"The political U-turn taken by the Congress Party is a direct example of the politics of convenience," Yadav said, alleging that the party was creating a narrative to "hide its electoral failures".

Congress had itself said in the past that there were duplicate names and names of dead people in voter lists across states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala, he said.

The same party had demanded deletion of those names, saying it would be a fraud if such names were not removed from the lists. "Now that those names have been deleted, the Congress party is doing politics of convenience for its own political benefits," he said.

Yadav cited examples from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Kerala to argue that the Congress' earlier demands for electoral roll revision were similar to the deletions carried out during subsequent SIR exercises.